‘He’s not been able to train properly’ – Shamrock Rovers’ new boy Liam Burt will miss Dalymount return

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has confirmed that winter signing Liam Burt is suffering with an injury problem that rules him out of a return to face his former club Bohemians at Dalymount Park tomorrow.

The Scot has struggled to make an impact since his winter move to Tallaght and his absence from Rovers squads in recent weeks caused a stir online with the player himself even taking to social media to challenge a Bohs fan who was claiming he wasn’t happy with his new employers.

However, Bradley said today that Burt is out of the equation because of an ailment that dates back to his time with Bohs.

"Liam will be out for a few weeks,” said Bradley ahead of tomorrow night’s sold out encounter at Dalymount.

"We took him out two weeks ago. He has a problem from last year that I thought we’d manage but it hasn’t settled down and we shut him down two weeks back.

“It’s osteitis pubis, one of those that doesn’t settle. He played through it last year but never got it right. He’s not been able to train properly all year so we sat down and said we’d take him out for four or five weeks to get it right for later in the season.”

Rovers will travel in good spirits after getting their first win of the season in Dundalk last week.

However, they will face a Bohs side flying high at the top of the table with six wins from seven matches.

They would go 13 points clear of Rovers with a win.

“When you look at the attacking part of the pitch – with (Dylan) Connolly, (Jonathan) Afolabi, (Ali) Coote and (James) Akintunde – they’re as good as any team in the league. They’ve shown that to date and we know it’s a difficult one,” said Bradley, who refused to get drawn into league table talk at this early point.

“You can’t focus on the points difference. At this stage it’s about focusing on what’s in front of you,” he said. “Very rarely do you finish in a league position that you don’t deserve.

"I think we’re in a good place. They’re top of the league, flying, the crowd will be up for it. We know all that. If we go to the level of performance we have, I think we’ll be fine.”