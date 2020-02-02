'He's made such a big impression' - Portsmouth boss hails Ronan Curtis after signing new three-year deal

The form of Ronan Curtis with Portsmouth has been rewarded with a new contract which keeps the former Derry City player at Fratton Park until 2023.

Curtis had been the subject of transfer speculation before the transfer window closed last week and Pompey have moved to offer him a longer deal, with improved terms.

"We're all delighted that Ronan has signed a new contract and it shows the progress that we’re making," says manager Kenny Jackett.

"He's made such a big impression in his first season-and-a-half at Pompey since arriving here from Ireland.

Curtis joined Pompey from Derry City in 2018, his form earning him a call-up to the senior Ireland squad, with a starting role in last year's friendly win over Bulgaria.

While he has not made it into more recent squads, the forward has stated his desire to win more caps.

