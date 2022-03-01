‘He’s getting closer’ – Rotherham boss assures Georgie Kelly he’ll get his chance in first team

Rotherham United have assured Georgie Kelly that he has a part to play with the club and will get his debut in the near future.

Donegal native Kelly joined the Millers from Bohemians in January but he has yet to play for the promotion-chasing side and has been on the bench only once.

An illness in the camp could see manager Paul Warne make changes tonight against Shrewsbury Town and he had already told Kelly that his chance would come.

“He’s getting closer. You can ask Georgie, I’ve had many conversations with him. I think he’s doing really well and I don’t want him to beat himself up or get frustrated," Warne said.

“As soon as I think he will help us to win, he will get his opportunity. There are very good players in front of him and he knows the competition.

"He’s come to a very good club and he’ll have a great future here, but in the meantime we’re just trying to improve him where we can and teach him how we play and what’s expected.”