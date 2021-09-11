He’s back! Ronaldo to start for Manchester United against Newcastle at Old Trafford

A fan in a Ronaldo shirt before the Premier League match at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo was named in Manchester United’s starting line-up against Newcastle as the returning forward made his second debut for the club.

The 36-year-old completed his move from Juventus on deadline day and was thrust straight into the starting line-up on Saturday.

It really is the 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 â¨



First Old Trafford outings of the season for @Cristiano and @RaphaelVarane awaitâ¦#MUFC | #MUNNEW pic.twitter.com/FGC5e6LgWl — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 11, 2021

Fellow marquee summer signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho also started as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made two changes, with Nemanja Matic coming into the side that beat Wolves along with Ronaldo.

Newcastle made four alterations to their 2-2 draw against Southampton, including Joelinton replacing the injured Callum Wilson.