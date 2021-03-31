‘He's always been a very brave manager’ –Stephen O’Donnell calls for former boss Kenny to be given time with Ireland

St Patrick's Athletic boss Stephen O'Donnell believes that his former manager at Dundalk, Stephen Kenny, will bring success to the Republic of Ireland if he's given the time to implement a change of attitude.

Having gone through some testing times in his debut season as manager at Richmond Park last term, O'Donnell would argue that a good start to the 2021 season for the Saints, a four-point return from two games which sends them into Saturday's derby away to Bohemians with confidence, is a reward for the club's patience with him.

And, as would be expected, he's asked for Kenny's employers at the FAI to give time to his former manager at Dundalk.

"I have absolutely full faith in Stephen. These things take time if you want to implement change. If he gets it, then I have full faith in him," O'Donnell said today.

"He's a very brave manager, he's always been a brave manager. He has a way and an idea of what he wants Irish players and the team to look like and how he wants to go about it. That takes time, especially with a turnover of what you would call a new crop starting to come into the Ireland senior set up.

"It's not going to be a seamless introduction, these younger players will take time. You definitely see real shoots of optimism. Our first goal against Serbia was a great move with players taking up positions that you would not normally have associated with previous Irish regimes. I always felt that it was going to take time, it was not going to be a quick fix."

To that end, O'Donnell, who has been involved in the game here for 14 years, as player and manager, after an initial stint, says Ireland needs to look long-term.

"We have got to put proper structures in place for these players to get hours of training and hands-on, good quality coaching from younger ages up. It's something that is probably not there at the minute but is something that we need to implement if we want to change," he says.

"What we have seen from the old 'lesser' countries is that they have improved. There are no really poor countries any more. Luxembourg went 1-0 up against Portugal. It's probably still within our psyche that we should still be rolling over these countries . But they're improving and we need to get with the schedule, get with the script and do it ourselves.

"It's there for all to see in regards to where we are at and how Irish football has been ignored, I suppose. We are starting to see the results of that now, it was sort of glossed over a little bit.

"Obviously it needs a root and branch revamp. I think that Brexit is going to be big where we see that our best young players cannot go until they are 18.

"Now it's our country and our island's job to give these young players a proper professional pathway that equates to other countries. Belgium tore up the script after Euro 2000 when they co-hosted and were very disappointing.

"They started from scratch and you can see the generations that they have brought through. It's up to us with our young players - who cannot go until they are 18 which is great for the League of Ireland - to capitalise.

"But we have got to put proper structures in place for these players to get hours of training and hands-on, good quality coaching from younger ages up."

Read More

Online Editors