‘He’s a fantastic professional, a good lad and a very, very good player’ - Hull tie down Irish star Sean McLoughlin

Championship side Hull City have moved to secure the long-term future of Irish defender Sean McLoughlin by extending his contract.

The former Cork City man was already under contract but the club today agreed terms of a new deal which ties him to City until 2026, with the option of another year after that.

“Sean’s been magnificent. He’s grown as a character and become a real leader in the dressing room," says manager Liam Rosenior.

“He’s someone I want to build the team around and the exciting thing for me is I think he’s got a lot more development and potential. The biggest compliment I can pay him is he's a fantastic professional, a good lad and a very, very good player.

“He’s grown and is improving all the time. I love how calm he is in possession but he also defends his box really well. We’re delighted he’s put his long-term future in our hands and I think he’s in the right place.”