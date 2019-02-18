Manchester United booked their place in the quarter-final of the FA Cup with a comfortable win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Herrera and Pogba on target as Manchester United book place in quarter-final of Cup with win over Chelsea

Headed first-half goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba - who also set up Herrera's - proved enough for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men against a stale Chelsea.

Maurizio Sarri selected his first-choice line-up for Chelsea's FA Cup fifth-round tie with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Gonzalo Higuain, Eden Hazard, Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso were among those to return to the starting line-up for the holders.

United, last year's beaten finalists, had former Chelsea players Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata in their starting line-up, with Alexis Sanchez on the substitutes' bench.

There was a frenetic start to the match, with a poor Chris Smalling header saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Sergio Romero, deputising for David De Gea, saved a David Luiz free-kick after 11 minutes, punching the ball as far as Pedro.

The United goalkeeper saved the Spaniard's follow-up volley with his chest before gathering at the second attempt.

Hazard next curled wide following Alonso's lay-off.

Kepa saved Ander Herrera's shot from 25 yards before Matic was booked for a foul on Hazard in the centre circle.

Higuain headed just wide from a Cesar Azpilicueta cross as Chelsea went close once more after 17 minutes.

United captain Ashley Young was booked for catching Pedro late.

An Azpilicueta pass put Kepa under pressure, with Marcus Rashford charging the goalkeeper down. Kepa managed to scramble the ball clear, with assistance from Luiz.

United went in front after 31 minutes after some wing wizardry from Paul Pogba on the left.

Herrera ran around Alonso's blindside and headed in at the back post.

Rashford caught Hazard on the thigh with a late challenge.

United scored their second on the stroke of half-time. Pogba won the ball in midfield and fed Rashford down the right wing.

Rashford picked out the France World Cup-winning midfielder in the area and his downward header beat Kepa. The Chelsea goalkeeper should have done better.

Chelsea were booed off at half-time, with supporters urging Sarri to amend his tactics.

Higuain forced a Chelsea corner just after the break before Lukaku came close moment later at the other end following a quick break by Rashford but his close-range effort was blocked by Azpilicueta's shoulder.

Appeals for a penalty were ignored.

Matic, who was booked in the first half, caught Kante 10 minutes after the break but referee Kevin Friend opted against showing a second yellow.

Meanwhile, Chelsea striker Pedro had a half-chance cleared by Luke Shaw, who unfortunately collided with United goalkeeper Romero. Both managed to play on.

Eden Hazard fired a great effort over the crossbar under pressure from Lindelof just after the hour mark as Chelsea attempted to pull one back.

More to follow....

Press Association