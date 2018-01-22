Henrikh Mkhitaryan in numbers

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has left Manchester United to join Arsenal after spending 18 months at Old Trafford.

The Armenia international became one of Jose Mourinho’s first signings as United manager when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the midfielder’s career in numbers. 1 – Premier League goal of the month award, won for his ‘scorpion kick’ strike against Sunderland in December 2016.

3 – Ukrainian Premier League titles won during his three-year spell with Shakhtar Donetsk. 8 – The number of times he has been named Armenian footballer of the year, every year since 2009, apart from 2010 when the accolade went to former Pyunik Yerevan team-mate Karlen Mkrtchyan.

13 – A third of Mkhitaryan’s 39 Premier League appearances have come as a substitute. 13 – Goals in all competitions for Manchester United.

15 – Assists during the 2015-16 Bundesliga season – his final one with Dortmund before moving to Old Trafford. 25 – Goals for Armenia, making him his country’s record scorer.

63 – Outings in all competitions for Manchester United.

70 – International caps. His debut came in a 1-1 draw with Panama in January 2007.

26,000,000 – The number of pounds Manchester United reportedly paid to sign him from Dortmund.

Press Association