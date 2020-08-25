Hendrick pens four-year Toon deal as Bazunu set for Rochdale

Promising Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is set to join League One side Rochdale on loan for the forthcoming English season and the announcement is expected to be accompanied by positive news about his Manchester City future.

The 18-year-old joined City from Shamrock Rovers in 2019 after signing a pre-contract deal the previous summer and he is held in high regard at City.

That was reflected by his addition into the City Champions League squad for their aborted attempt to win the competition.

The next stage of Bazunu's English development is first team football and Rochdale has emerged as the destination where the Dubliner will seek to further his education. He was viewed as a long-term project by City when they paid Rovers close to €500,000 for his services. Rochdale are managed by Corkman Brian Barry-Murphy who has worked wonders operating off a tight budget by English third-tier standards.

However, it is anticipated that news of Bazunu's short-term departure from his parent club will be tied in with a longer-term contract to reflect City's satisfaction with his progress.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have signed Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick on a four-year contract. Hendrick, who has 54 caps, arrives at St James' Park on a free transfer after leaving Burnley last month.

The 28-year-old made 139 appearances for Burnley in four seasons and helped them qualify for the Europa League in 2017-'18. "I've had over 100 games in the Premier League but I want to keep going and keep improving with a different team," Hendrick said in a statement. Newcastle boss Steve Bruce added: "He's a great pro, down to earth, and at the age of 28 it's a wonderful time to get somebody."

Irish Independent