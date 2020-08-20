'He'll be a very big player for us this year' - O'Neill backs McClean to shine for Stoke

Michael O'Neill predicts that James McClean will be a key figure for Stoke City in the coming season.

The Derry-born player was Stoke's third-top scorer in the Championship last season with seven league goals and while boss O'Neill would like to see more goals, he's pleased with McClean's form.

"He had a very good season for us, James - I think it was seven goals and seven assists. The target for him is to get double figures in both of them. He probably should have scored 10 goals to be honest and he knows that himself," says O'Neill.

McClean was also voted Stoke's Player of the Year in a recent online poll, and O'Neill wants to get the best out of the former Sunderland, Wigan and West Brom winger.

"We need to get as much out of him as possible. He'll be a very big player for us this year," said O'Neill.

"The one thing you can get from James is honesty in terms of how he plays the game, the distance he covers in the game and what he gives to the team both attacking wise and defensively and that can't be questioned.

"There are elements of his game we would like to see adapted and to be brought into his game. But to score seven goals from a wide position is a real positive, to put in the amount of crosses he did was a real positive and also to do the work he does for the team," O'Neill added.

Online Editors