Heather Payne signs for Everton as Megan Connolly makes move to Bristol City

The move brings to an end the 23-year-old’s four-year stint with Florida State Seminoles, where she recently graduated with a degree in Dietetics.

The Roscommon native started two of Ireland’s three World Cup group games earlier this summer, with a last-minute injury ruling her out of the Canada clash.

It is Payne’s second spell in the English top-flight, having made nine appearances for Bristol City before departing for the United States in 2019, and she admits she always eyed a return to the league.

“I’ve always wanted to come back and play in England. I think it’s one of the best leagues in the world,” said Payne, who has earned 37 Ireland caps since her debut against Scotland in July 2017.

“This is a great club and one that has a track record of developing talent. I’m really glad to have this opportunity to come back and see what I can do. I can’t wait to get going.”

Payne, who was recently named as Ireland Young Women’s Player of the Year, says she consulted fellow international Courtney Brosnan about a potential move to Merseyside as the goalkeeper has spent the past two seasons at the club.

“I got the chance to sit down with Courtney and have a couple of conversations about Everton,” said Payne, as Everton finished sixth last season.

“She only had good things to say about the club. She loves it here. It’s a great place to develop, which is where I’m at in my career right now so I’m really excited to get started.

“I think this club can achieve great things. Finishing top six last season, I’m sure they’re hoping to do the same again this year, if not better. I’m just really looking forward to getting out there, be part of this team and provide as much as I can.”

“Heather is a player I have been tracking for a while,” added Toffees manager Brian Sorensen.

“This summer we’ve gone for players who we feel have high potential but also have a level to come in and compete from day one, and Heather fits that criteria.

“I’ve spoken to her about where we see her fitting in and also where she can grow her game to take the next step. I’m super happy she’s here.”

Payne could make her Everton debut in their season opener at home to Brighton on October 1.

Meanwhile, Ireland midfielder Megan Connolly has completed a move to WSL side Bristol City.

The move will see her link up with fellow Ireland international Chloe Mustaki. Connolly (26) played every minute of Ireland’s World Cup campaign earlier this summer, and joins the Robins after a four-year spell with Brighton.

After Bristol City topped the Women’s Championship last term, winning promotion to the top-flight, the Cork native says she hopes to become a leader in the side, who begin the season at home to Leicester City on October 1.

“It feels great to be here,” said Connolly, who has won 43 caps in green since her debut against the USA in 2016.

“I spoke with Lauren (Smith - head coach) earlier in the summer so it’s really nice to finally be here and finally get going.

“I’ve heard great things about the team and the culture within the group which was a really big thing for me because it can be quite hard to find such strong togetherness. We’re going to be fighting for every result next season so having that is so important.

“I’m going to try my best to be a leader like I showed at Brighton. I always want to be a good team player and an asset to the group to help in whatever way I can and push the others onwards.”