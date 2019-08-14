Hearts confirm signing of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan on one-year deal

Whelan (35) had been without a club since he was released by Aston Villa at the end of their promotion-winning season last term and he was the subject of offers from teams in the US, Greece and Turkey.

But Mick McCarthy had told the Dubliner that his international career would benefit from staying close to home and now he has put pen to paper with Hearts, the first time in his club career where he will play outside of England.

His start in the 1-1 draw away to Denmark in June marked Whelan’s 87 cap, one he hardly saw coming when Martin O’Neill retired him last November.

"We are continuing to speak to him and are hopeful we can get something done," Jambos boss Levein said about Whelan after their 3-2 opening day SPL defeat to Aberdeen.

"You could see today we need a bit of experience in that area.”

Online Editors