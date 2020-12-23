'He was frightened. You could see he was tormented and the pain in his eyes' - Tony Dunne's dementia torment

Former Ireland and Manchester United defender Tony Dunne went through a "horrendous journey" before he passed away earlier this year.

Dunne, part of the Manchester United European Cup winning team in 1968, died in June at the age of 78 after suffering from dementia, an illness that had a huge impact on the latter years of his life, according to his daughter Lorraine.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Lorraine revealed how her father became aggressive at times, suffered hallucinations and asked his wife for a gun or a knife to end his torment.

"He was absolutely petrified," Lorraine told the Mail. "He used to say to me in the early stages, 'If I have a broken leg or arm I can deal with that because I know it's going to fix'.

"But the fear for my father was he didn't know what was going on. He knew something wasn't right. He could never describe it to us, just that he had this fuzziness in his head. It completely took over.

"He went through a terrible stage of depression which is part of the onset of dementia. It led to suicidal thoughts.

"He didn't want to be here. His life was over as far as he was concerned because he couldn't swing a golf club or kick a ball.

"He asked for a gun or a knife. He would say, 'Please help me'. He used to plead with my mum to end his life. He was frightened. You could see he was tormented and the pain in his eyes."

Capped 33 times for Ireland between 1962 and 1975, Dunne is acknowledged as one of the finest left-backs to ever play the game and won a European Cup with United in their famous Wembley win over Benfica in 1968.

There is a banner at Old Trafford paying tribute to Dunne, the Quiet Man but Lorraine details how that demeanour changed because of his illness and he had to be admitted to hospital under the Mental Health Act.

"He became aggressive. He was throwing furniture, kicking, biting. He would pull the drawers out and cupboard doors off.

"I could always reason with him but he used to take it out on mum and frighten her.

"My dad was a very quiet man, as they used to call him. He was all about respect. He wouldn't behave in a manner like that."

Online Editors