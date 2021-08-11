'He was a threat all night' - Wayne Rooney heaps praise on Wexford teenager

WAYNE Rooney has heaped praise on Irish teenager Festy Ebosele after he starred in a win for the crisis club on his full debut.

Wexford lad Ebosele, a product of St Joseph's Boys, made four first-team appearances for the Rams last season but Rooney put him into a much-changed side for Tuesday's League Cup tie at home to Salford City, his first start. After a 3-3 draw, Derby won on penalties with Ireland U21 cap Louie Watson scoring the vital kick.

"Festy was a threat all night, him and Louie Watson, all the young lads did excellent and I am proud of them," Rooney said.

"It's great for him, I don't know if his family were here, it's a huge moment. I spoke to Festy at the end of last season, he got injured before the season was finished, I told him what I wanted from him, I told him to look and study throughout the off-season because if I get him the way I want him playing, he can be a massive threat."

The teenager thanked the Rams supporters for their reaction to his full debut.

"The fans have always been behind me, ever since I came to the club. I love them for that," he told the club's website.

“I’m loving football more than I ever have at the moment. It’s amazing to be in the first team and hopefully I can continue on this path.

"I want to say all my thanks to God. It was amazing to be out there. It was my first start for the club and hopefully there will be many more to come but on the team I thought we played well.



"This game is done now. We will enjoy it but all focus is now on the next game. you have to be down to earth, anything can happen in football, both good moments and bad moments so you need to learn to keep going."