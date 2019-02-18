Paul Pogba offered a very public vote of confidence in interim Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after his sparkling display eased his side into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Paul Pogba offered a very public vote of confidence in interim Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after his sparkling display eased his side into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

'He trusts us, we trust him' - Paul Pogba's vote of confidence in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after FA Cup win at Chelsea

Goals from Ander Herrera and Pogba eased United past a lacklustre Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in a comfortable 2-0 win for the visitors, as Solskjaer's side bounced back from their Champions League defeat against Paris Saint Germain last Tuesday in the grand manner.

Pogba's latest masterclass highlighted his revival under Solskjaer, with the Frenchman's words of support for his manager evident as he spoke to the BBC.

"We are Man Utd. We play to win trophies," stated Pogba. "He (Solskjaer) took this job because he can do it. He trusts us and we trust him.

"It is a beautiful win. Today was a great performance from the team, all of them. It wasn't easy. We did it. We are really pleased with that win.

"The team helped me get to my best. I give everything for them. They help me score goals and get assists. We are enjoying playing together."

Manchester United's Paul Pogba celebrates scoring his side's second goal

A tricky quarter-final against Wolves at Molineux now awaits a United side that have now beaten Arsenal and Chelsea in the last two rounds of the FA Cup, with Solskjaer admitted his side are being forced to navigate a tricky route to a Wembley final.

"We'll have to do it the hard way, Wolves are a tough team to play against," said the United manager.

"The performance tonight was fantastic, our tactics worked. We asked our midfielders to press higher and get into the box and it worked. The defending in the second half was fantastic.

"Chelsea are a good team, they have their way of playing but Juan Mata did a fantastic job on Jorginho and we were absolutely perfect defensively. We kept a clean sheet.

"It is a massive result. We had criticism after the PSG game and everyone did what we asked them tonight."

Former United defender Phil Neville backed Solskjaer to be named as United manager, but he insisted the decision does not need to be made until the end of the season.

"Give him the job," declared Neville. "There is no need to give him the job now. Leave things as they are now and give it to him at the end of the season.

"Ole is attacking. He is playing the football that the club demands. If you think of the performances here under Jose Mourinho, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford were playing left and right-back.

"He has changed the whole mentality of the club by playing the way Manchester United should play."

Online Editors