'He told me he's staying' - Bayern Munich boss can't stop laughing as he claims Thiago Alcantara will not move this summer

Jubilant Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick insisted Thiago Alcantara was staying at his club for another season after his latest midfield master class helped the German champions to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, but he quickly admitted his remarks were merely made in jest.

Flick did not try to hide his delight as a Kingsley Koeman goal saw Bayern crowned as European champions for a sixth time, with the future of Spain midfielder Thiago now set to be resolved after weeks of intense speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool.

Bayern chiefs have confirmed that they expect to sell Thiago this summer after he declined to sign an extension to his contract that is due to expire next summer.

Yet reporters were surprised when Flick suggested the 29-year-old was going to stay at Bayern after all, before he backtracked on those comments.

"He told me he's staying," said Flick, who kept a straight face for a few moments before bursting into laughter as he admitted his comments were not confirming a breakthrough in contract talks with the player.

"I just thanked him. I don't know and I think he doesn't know either," he added. "We'll have to wait and see what will happen."

Liverpool officials have constantly denied they have any interest in signing Thiago, but the truth behind this curious transfer tale is set to unfold now that Bayern's season has come to an end.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva has confirmed he has played his final game for the French side, amid widespread rumours that he is closing in on a move to Chelsea.

"It was my last game in Paris. I am sad. I apologize to the fans," veteran defender Silva told French outlet RMC Sport.

"I thank all the fans for their love. I will return to Paris and this club that I love in another role. I want to play three to four years still and be part of Brazil team in the Qatar World Cup."

