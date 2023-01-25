'He looks a right character' - Roy Keane hails defender Lisandro Martinez's 'pride' after Man Utd's Carabao Cup win

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez and Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White (right) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup semi-final, first leg match at the City Ground, Nottingham.

Roy Keane has praised Manchester United's centre-back Lisandro Martinez after their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg win at Nottingham Forest.

Keane, working as an analyst on Sky Sports at the City Ground, hailed the Argentinian international's man-of-the-match performance in a 3-0 win for Erik Ten Hag's side.

"He's very good as we've seen," Keane said of Martinez.

"He can see a pass, but he's got pride in his defending which is great to see because a lot of the modern defenders it's about what they do in possession.

"He wants to defend, he's got real pride in it."

Keane added: "You need a balance. Harry Maguire when he's been playing on the left-hand side and he's right-footed, it's very, very difficult.

Expand Close Roy Keane. Photo: Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Roy Keane. Photo: Getty Images

"Obviously the manager (Ten Hag) has worked with him and you talk about that character, that desire. We've talked about the benefits of having him at the club the last few months.

"We wants to defend. He looks a right character. A lad you want to be in the trenches with. We saw tonight, United were coasting towards the end but he still wanted to defend."