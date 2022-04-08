‘He is top, brilliant, I love him’ – Portsmouth boss hails impact of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says that Ireland No. 1 Gavin Bazunu will be badly missed by the League One club next season when he returns to Manchester City at the end of his loan spell.

Bazunu has starred for Pompey this season on loan, playing in 37 of their 39 league games and manager Cowley has heaped praise on the Dubliner who has only seven games left before his loan ends.

“Exceptional, exceptional, top,” Cowley told HampshireLive when asked to describe Bazunu’s season.

“I have spoken about him many times and I normally don’t speak about the young ones because I don’t like them to get ahead of themselves, but he has got such an unbelievable mind-set that it doesn’t matter that I speak well of him because he will always want better.

“He’s a student of the game, he’s so bright for some so young and I don’t know whether to say the world at his feet or his hands. He is top, brilliant, I love him. I’m going to miss that kid, I’m going to really, really miss him, every single day.

“He is the nicest kid, he is so humble, so keen to want to get better,” Cowley added. "No matter how well he does, he never gets ahead of himself.

"He’s got time for everybody, he’s so driven and focussed. However good a goalkeeper he is, and he is absolutely top, he is an even better human being and we love him."