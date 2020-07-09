'He is still a work in progress' - Norwich boss keen to take pressure off Adam Idah

Norwich City's Adam Idah in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp in the FA Cup fifth round clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London last March. Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke says he's trying to help the progress of Ireland youngster Adam Idah by easing the pressure on him and not expecting a teenager to "carry" a team fighting to stay in the Premier League.

Idah has played some part in each of City's six games since the Premier League restarted, but all of his appearances have come off the bench as he has yet to start. Farke says his plan is to help, not hinder, the 19-year-old to try and extend his career.

"Adam is a great guy," he said. "At this age he is already there in the matchday squad and getting minutes. I don’t see any other club where he would have got this at the Premier League level.

"He is still a work in progress and he has to improve in many parts of the game, in his endurance and his ability to link the play. But he improves day by day and I am never scared to play young players.

"I can still remember after Adam scored at Preston I was hearing he will help us stay in this league. Then he starts at Manchester United in the next game and we lose 4-0 and he was seen as too lightweight and maybe in a few years he will be ready. I won’t go over the moon or be too critical.

"Let’s take some responsibility off the young lads if we can. They have to carry us with their performances but they should not be responsible for carrying the spirit of the team as well, not in the greatest league in the world."

Read More

Farke even compared the Cork lad to Danny Welbeck, after Welbeck's goal won the day for Watford at home to Norwich in midweek.

"Adam will have a bright future if he keeps working hard but you can’t expect the same right now as an experienced international like Welbeck," he said. "This is the difference in terms of experience and quality.

"These experiences will be important for Adam in his career to play at the top level and one day we hope he can score a bicycle kick like that.

"When I compare Welbeck’s goal, a bicycle kick that goes in the top corner from 12 yards, with the chance for Adam, a 19 year old in his first appearances, and he must score from two yards out. But you can’t accuse this lad. We cannot put too much weight on the shoulders of a teenager."

Online Editors