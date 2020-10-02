'He is probably the person I admire most in world football' - Guardiola praises Bielsa ahead of Leeds clash

Marcelo Bielsa guided Leeds back to the Premier League after 16 years away (Alex Livesey/PA)
“I think he is the most authentic manager all the time, in terms of how he conducts his teams, he is unique. Nobody can imitate him, it’s impossible, especially his behaviour as a person off the pitch.
“When I get the pleasure to spend time with him, it’s always inspirational for me. The value of the manager does not depend on how many titles or prizes you won. It is about his knowledge as a manager.
“My teams won more titles than him, but in terms of knowledge of the game and many things in training sessions, I am still a way from him.”
Bielsa won league titles in Argentina before going on to manage his national team and Chile. He also took charge of clubs in Spain and France before guiding Leeds to their long-awaited promotion.
He is probably the person I admire the most in world footballPep Guardiola on Marcelo Bielsa
Guardiola said: “It is a good present, a good gift, to have him here in the Premier League because his teams are always a joy to watch.
“They always want to attack and produce some good football for spectators. That is good news for England.”