Eamon Dunphy believes Jose Mourinho has a huge problem to solve at Manchester United, as he suggested club record signing Paul Pogba is not good enough to lead the club towards success.

'He is just not good enough' - Eamon Dunphy identifies the biggest problem for Manchester United

Pogba was replaced in the second half of Wednesday night's 2-0 defeat against Tottenham at Wembley, shortly after he exchanged what appeared to be heated words with Mourinho amid a poor team performance from United.

While striker Romelu Lukaku has come under fire for his failure to make his mark against the Premier League's top sides since his £75m move to United last summer, Dunphy told RTÉ 2fm's Game On that Pogba is a problem Mourinho will not be able to solve. "It was significant that Pogba was taken off with 30 minutes left of the game," stated Dunphy.

"He is just not good enough. It was a mistake to pay the money they paid for him. It set the bar in a very strange place for other players. "Lukaku is not the problem for me at United. He needs to do it against the bigger teams, but Pogba is the real problem for me. If he has to play, then a better player needs to be left out of the side in my opinion."

Dunphy backed United to secure a top four finish in the Premier League despite their lamentable performance against Spurs, as he suggested circumstances conspired against Mourinho at Wembley. "Against Spurs, they were a goal down after 11 seconds. It was a well executed plan by Spurs and then an own goal by (Phil) Jones that was really shocking," he added. "I would say the Tottenham game was a freak because of the goals they gave away, but there is no doubt that United are a long way behind City and Mourinho now has big decisions to make.

"If Marcus Rashford is to progress as a player of real potential, which I believe he is, he has to play in his rightful position. He has to work out where to play (Alexis Sanchez). Chris Smalling and Jones are poor in defence, but I still think they will finish in the top four and probably second."

