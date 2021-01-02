'He is busy with so much energy' - Holland boss De Boer drops hint of early Van Dijk return

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has been ruled out for a lengthy period with an ACL injury. Laurence Griffiths/PA Wire.

Holland head coach Frank de Boer has revealed Virgil van Dijk is hopeful of playing again this season, as he suggested he will be in his team for next summer's European Championship finals.

Van Dijk looked set to miss the rest of this season after injuring knee ligaments in the Merseyside derby against Everton in mid-October, but he has made rapid progress in his recovery.

The Dutchman has been posting videos of his progress on his social media accounts in recent weeks, adding to hopes that he could make a surprise return to action this season.

Now De Boer has given an encouraging update after he shared a FaceTime call with Van Dijk earlier this week.

"He is busy with so much energy," he told De Telegraaf. "In my time you were only allowed to kick in the swimming pool.

"If Virgil doesn’t get a kick back and things go a little faster than expected, he should be able to make it to the European Championship opening match on 13th June against Ukraine. He is very important for our team, on and off the field."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to play down Van Dijk's progress, as he ponders the option of adding to his defensive options in this month's transfer window.

"I have no problem with talking about Virgil van Dijk. It's very good but still a long way to go, that's this kind of injury," Klopp said.

"I'm happy when I see these videos, to be honest, because it just shows that he makes good progress. But it will still take a lot of time, that's how it is. I would like to say something else but these are the facts, unfortunately."

