‘He honours him every day in his life' – Klopp’s tribute to Alisson following tragic death of his father

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has offered up an emotional message for his grieving goalkeeper Alisson Becker, following the death of his father in a tragic accident in Brazil last week.

Alisson looks set to return to action for the first time since his father's passing in Thursday's Premier League game against Chelsea, with Klopp's programme notes for that game providing a platform or the Liverpool boss to deliver a moving message for his No.1.

"So to the most difficult sentences I have written in this publication since I arrived here," wrote Klopp. "I refer of course to our goalkeeper Alisson Becker. It's been almost impossible to speak about it in public, to be honest - just too hard. But maybe I can write it better.

"The world has experienced too much loss recently. We have other members of our club who have suffered it. In the city of Liverpool, throughout this country and around the globe, too many have had to deal with the agony of losing a person they love so much. Bereavement is too common just now.

"But for Ali, our wonderful, loving, soulful team-mate, this was truly tragic. No-one really has the words to explain what they feel in these moments, I know I'm not adequate.

"So instead I wish to tell Alisson how much this team and this club loves him and his family. The greatest tribute possible to Alisson's father is the person his son is and has become. He honours him every day in his life.

"We must give Ali as much time as he needs and we must give him space in the appropriate moment also. Our supporters should know that he feels their love and compassion.

"Ali has the strong faith of anyone I've ever met, so he knows they will be together again to celebrate all the new special memories he creates from now on."

Klopp went on to include a message for the family of Liverpool goalscoring great Ian St John, who passed away earlier this week.

"I've used this phrase, or a version of it, many times previously; football can feel like the most important of the least important things in life. It feel appropriate again tonight - not just for Ali, but for the family of Ian St John also, a true LFC legend who we lost earlier this week," he added.

"For those who have suffered loss, this wonderful game of ours can still bring escape, energy and joy.

"As always, we look to do our best and play in a manner that makes our people proud. Until we see each other again."

Online Editors