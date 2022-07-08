| 20.4°C Dublin

‘He has to surround himself with good people’ – Derry's Irish starlet Trent Kone-Doherty warned of pitfalls at Liverpool

I have real hopes that this wave of young Irish players can finally break into the team at a top club’

Trent Kone-Doherty celebrates after scoring Ireland’s second goal during the Victory Shield match against Northern Ireland at Blanchflower Park in Belfast last October. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Like so many in this country will do this summer, he waited until he’s turned 16 and then went to work.

For Derry lad Trent Kone-Doherty, “work” now is not a summer job selling chicken fillet rolls in the local deli, but reporting for duty at one of the biggest football clubs in the world, after he completed his second full week of training with Liverpool FC.

