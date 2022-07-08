‘He has to surround himself with good people’ – Derry's Irish starlet Trent Kone-Doherty warned of pitfalls at Liverpool

Like so many in this country will do this summer, he waited until he’s turned 16 and then went to work.

For Derry lad Trent Kone-Doherty, “work” now is not a summer job selling chicken fillet rolls in the local deli, but reporting for duty at one of the biggest football clubs in the world, after he completed his second full week of training with Liverpool FC.

GAA is enjoying a spell in the spotlight in Derry this week ahead of today’s All-Ireland semi-final, a rare moment in the sun in a city were soccer dominates.

For Derry’s soccer community, their own pride a bit bruised by a tame loss to Latvian opposition in Europe on Thursday night, the transfer of attacking player Kone-Doherty to Anfield, formally completed two weeks ago after his 16th birthday, is a big deal.

The people of Derry only had fleeting glimpses of this young talent before he was sold – an impressive cameo against Institute in a pre-season friendly and then a spot on the bench, as an unused sub, in a league game against St Patrick’s Athletic.

There’s some small regret that the Republic of Ireland U-17 cap leaves Derry without a proper outing at the Brandywell but more a sense of pride in him making that move.

“It’s huge, especially for him to not just go across the water but to go to Liverpool,” says Shaun Holmes, a former Derry City player who helped Kone-Doherty along the way in his role as coach of their U-17 team.

“They were always massive here in Derry but even more so now with their success in the last few years, it’s great for the younger lads behind Trent, great for the city and for the club. To see a Derry boy making that step shows it can be done.”

It’s been a while since Derry had an export at Anfield (Conor Quigley, who moved over a decade ago). But with the joy of his move comes the harsh reality, that making the grade at Anfield, impressing Jurgen Klopp, is one of the hardest tasks in football, something that a talented but slightly-built boy from Shantallow is now taking on.

“The easy bit is getting there, the hard bit is when you get there,” says Derry’s first-team manager, Ruaidhrí Higgins, noting that he was only 14 when he left Ireland for his own cross-channel venture with Coventry City.

“But he’s a brilliant young lad, really grounded, has a good work ethic, is extremely talented and I have no doubt he can go over there and make a real impact.”

There was no specific game or tournament when Kone-Doherty caught the eye. He was a player whose talent just grew and grew, initially at Foyle Harps, where he played from the age of six to 13, and then the Derry City academy. “He was very consistent up the age groups, from the U-13 League of Ireland up to the U-17s this year, his goalscoring record was excellent,” says Gerald Boyle, Derry U-17 team coach.

“As soon as he came on the scene, the scouts were on to him, at U-14 level. You could see the scouts from across the water on the sideline coming to watch Trent, often he was the main reason they were there.”

Attaching a label to a young player is unfair and pointless, evidenced by the long list of Irish players who were touted as “the next Roy Keane” only to have no careers to speak of. Those around Kone-Doherty are aware of that, but are also willing to look to the men’s game for pointers.

“He has unbelievable acceleration, to be able to go up the gears as quickly as he does is a real talent. With his skills he’s a throwback to the old street footballer, wingers like Damien Duff, players like that who loved to take on two or three defenders, going up the wing and leaving players in their wake,” says Boyle.

Higgins sees the traits of another Anfield man.

“He’s an old-school type of player, he loves being isolated in a one v one situation, he has power and athleticism as well as skill so in that sense he is a throwback, I see something of Sadio Mane in him, that direct, raw power, running at players,” Higgins said.

Form with Derry’s underage sides made Kone-Doherty into a name worth watching but his ceaseless progress with the Republic’s teams, and how he coped at international level, was one of the reasons why Liverpool swooped.

“Trent seemed very impressed by Liverpool, by the youth development work they do, he saw that they signed quality over quantity and they have churned out some really good players from their academy. The Klopp effect, their success, even having another Trent there (Trent Alexander-Arnold), Conor Bradley from Tyrone being at Liverpool were all factors. Everything about Liverpool was positive,” Boyle said.

Signing for Liverpool at 16, and becoming a Liverpool player are not the same. And Kone-Doherty has been warned of what’s to come. Now aged 40 and enjoying a coaching role with the Derry academy after a long playing career on both sides of the border here, Shaun Holmes can speak with authority as he had his own cross-channel spell, with Manchester City.

“I have spoken to him about it, from my own experiences as I have been through it. I know what it’s like to leave Derry and move across the water as a young kid, leaving your family and friends behind,” says Holmes.

“He has all the ability but it’s not about ability, it’s about other things, how you handle the lifestyle, how he lives his life, the people he hangs around with.

"He has to live the right kind of life and to keep his feet on the ground, he has to surround himself with good people. It comes down to how much he wants it and if he gives it his all, to have no regrets.

“I gave it my all when I was in that situation at Man City, but I do have regrets. Those temptations outside of football were never an issue for me, but I do know I should have worked harder at times.

"The temptations will be even worse because of the size of Liverpool, the club as well as the city. It’s easily done, to slip away, and there will be periods where he’s not in the team. That’s when the tests come, you can make excuses or roll your sleeves up and work twice as hard.

“He has to prove himself over there now. He was one of the best players in the country here, but now he will be up against full-backs who are the elite of world football at that level. He has parts of his game he needs to work on. Because he was so good at League of Ireland underage level, there were things he got away with. But that will come.”

It’s been a bleak two decades in terms of Irish players making the grade at top clubs in the Premier League. Aside from John O’Shea and Darron Gibson, successive Irish players were unable to make the step up at bigger teams like Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Brexit has been a game-changer. Under new rules, players cannot move from the Republic at 16 but must wait until 18 (Kone-Doherty, an international with the Republic and an Irish passport holder, got around this and moved at 16 as the Derry-Liverpool transfer was an internal UK deal).

Irish kids like Kevin Zefi and Cathal Heffernan trying their luck in Italy instead of England is a nod to that barrier. Anyone who has watched Kone-Doherty’s progress stresses that it’s very, very early in his career but there’s also a hope that, after that barren spell at Premier League level, it may be changing.

“It’s so tough now for an Irish kid to make it into the team at a club like Liverpool but I have real hopes that this wave of young Irish players can finally break into the team at a top club, it’s too long since that happened,” says Boyle. Holmes agrees. “I think it’s more open now, the game has changed,” he says.

One positive for supporters of Stephen Kenny’s side is that Kone-Doherty has spurned offers from Northern Ireland and is committed to the Republic, and IFA officials must have grumbled to see Kone-Doherty score for the Republic against the North in an U-16 game last October.

“He was always focused on playing for the Republic, the North inquired but the Republic were the only ones in his mind,” says Holmes, capped at senior level by the North.

The next phase for Kone-Doherty is making his way the Reds academy but his schoolboy coaches feel upbeat.

“I was involved with Trent with Derry City but I am also a teacher, so I see things with another viewpoint, and with Trent there was a real willingness to learn. He was always asking questions. He always had a smile on his face, he was so good to the other kids, respectful to his coaches and his fellow players, a great character and a nice manner,” says Boyle.

“You are conscious of that, when Liverpool are on the phone. You think, will he change? And he didn’t. He’s under no illusions, if you do get into the first team there you have done incredibly well.

"You get a great football education there, very few go right from the academy into the first team, there will be a loan spell or two so you can find your level, and Trent has all of those hurdles.

"Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of the few who went straight into the first team from the academy, You need to work hard but he’s willing to do that.”

The one regret in Derry is that the only time he was seen, outside of an academy setting, was in that friendly against Institute: Evan Ferguson played in Derry, for Bohemians, at 14 before his move to Brighton but Liverpool made it clear they were not keen on City exposing Kone-Doherty to first team football.

“The fans who were here took to him when they saw him in that game against Institute and it was nice for him as a Derry boy to play in Derry, for the fans to see him in full flight before he moved away,” says Boyle.

“It’s a good sign for the league here. Of course we’d have loved to have seen him out there in the Derry City shirt but you have to accept that when you have special talents, they won’t hang around too long,” says Higgins.

“It shows there is a lot of real talent in this country who go to a fantastic club, the rest is up to him.”