‘He has got so much’ – Wayne Rooney heaps praise on Irish teenager Festy Ebosele

WAYNE Rooney hailed Irish teenager Festy Ebosele for his starring role in Derby County's win over Hull City, a key victory in their relegation battle.

The Wexford lad, who has been strongly lined with a summer move to Udinese, made a big impression in the win, claiming an assist and a goal.

"He has got so much. He has still, obviously, got a lot more to learn and a lot of improvement to make but you can see his development since the start of the season. Not just technically - he is raw and quick and can beat a player - but his fitness levels have improved massively as well. It is a credit to how he has been training," Rooney said.

St Joseph's Boys product Ebosele made his debut with the Rams last season but has been a presence in the first team this term, form that has attracted the interest of Udinese and he could play a key role as Derby aim to avoid the drop, with Rooney pleased with their midweek efforts against Hull.

“I’m really happy and I thought the performance was very good," he added.

“I actually didn’t feel we started that well in the first 10 minutes, maybe, but then after that we grew into it.

“We felt we could cause them problems down the sides and we did that. We asked Festy Ebosele to stay out wide and to try and isolate them and get into one-on-one situations; we did that brilliantly.

“With a bit more care with the final cross and final pass we could have got a few more goals, but I thought it was a very good performance overall.”