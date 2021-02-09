‘He had played Gaelic football so he was up for it' - Michael Doyle joins illustrious list with goalkeeping stint

Former Ireland midfielder Michael Doyle was hailed by his manager at Notts County as the veteran leaned on his GAA skills and played in goal for over 70 minutes and helped his side to a 3-1 win.

County had their keeper Sam Slocombe sent off 18 minutes into their National League game at home to Dagenham & Redbridge and, with no back-up keeper among the permitted five subs on the bench, manager Neal Ardley asked Dubliner Doyle (39) to go in goal, his first act to face a penalty which Dagenham missed.

Already 1-0 up, ten-man Notts County added two more goals to lead 3-0 at the break and they ran out 3-1 winners.

"Doyley had played Gaelic football so he was up for it," said Ardley.

"A few boys put their hands up but I felt I needed the calmness from the captain but I didn't realise he would be as good as he was, and the nine players in front of him were excellent. They were all angry that he didn't keep a clean sheet, he said after he needs to work on his goal kicks and he said he won't have a go at the goalies any more."

Doyle followed the example of compatriots who went from an outfield position to play in goal, as Niall Quinn (Manchester City in 1991), Steve Staunton (Liverpool in 1999) and John O'Shea (Manchester United in 2007) had done before.

Capped once at senior level, Doyle has been at Notts County since 2019, after long stints with Coventry City and Portsmouth.

