‘He had no experience’ – Vera Pauw highlights Gary Neville getting England job as example of gender issues

Ireland manager Vera Pauw has hit out at Phil Neville’s England appointment in 2018, believing he got the job because of his name and gender.

Pauw applied for the role but was not interviewed by the FA and says some men are using women’s football as a ‘stepping-stone’ to a job in the men’s game.

Neville was hired as manager of the England women’s team in January 2018, his first full-time managerial role. The former Everton captain had managed one men’s match beforehand as caretaker manager at Salford City.

He led the Lionesses to the 2019 World Cup semi-finals and won the 2019 SheBelieves Cup before stepping down in January 2021 to become boss at MLS side Inter Miami.

“You can see everywhere that men are jumping on to use women’s football as a stepping stone for jumping back to men’s football or to start their career,” said Pauw on Wednesday, speaking at a KPMG panel discussion about women in business and sport.

“I think Phil Neville is the best and most famous example. He had no experience, coached one game in his life. There were about 50 women applying for the (England) job. A few women were asked to apply, I was one of them. None of us got an interview.

“At a reception, they asked Phil, ‘think about it’. The next day at 12pm he signed a contract without any background (in coaching), just because of his name and being a male. That is a big, big problem in our game.

“Men coming into the game need at least four years to adapt to the (women’s) game,” added the Ireland boss. “We have different bodies and grow up differently in principle than boys. Somehow women can bring something extra out of their (women’s) bodies, out of their team. Because we have lived it all through.”