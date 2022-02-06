‘He deserved that’ – Michael Obafemi ends six-month goal drought with winner for Swansea

Swansea City's Michael Obafemi (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Swansea.com Stadium. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Swansea City hope there is more to come from Ireland international Michael Obafemi after he ended a six-month wait for his first goal at home for the Swans.

Obafemi has had a difficult time since his £1.5million move to Swansea from Southampton last summer, scoring just once, away from home, in 15 games with just three starts in the league.

But Swansea had Obafemi to thank as he scored the only goal of the game at home to Blackburn, though there was a blow as Obafemi's compatriot Ryan Manning was sent off for a second bookable offence early in the second half.

Swansea now hopes that the 21-year-old will show his worth in the remaining months of the season.

"His positioning has been great, something we work on a lot and his finish is really nice, and more importantly what he's put in for the team over recent weeks has been really great," says City manager Russell Martin.

"He deserved that (goal), I'm really pleased for him. It takes some people longer than others to feel settled and to understand what they're part of,” said Martin.

"He's been on the pitch more because he deserves to be. He's becoming accustomed to what is expected of him. The fans have really taken to him and I think that helps him and he needs to carry on doing what he's doing," added Martin, who also defended Galway man Manning.

He got his second booking for a high challenge on fellow Irishman Darragh Lenihan and was dismissed.

"I understand why the ref gave it but I also saw that Ryan wasn’t looking at the player at all – he was looking at the ball the whole time,” said Martin.

“I’ve only watched it back once but I think the contact is really minimal. Their player does a really good job of turning it into something and I’d be really pleased if I was his manager.

“I think if VAR was there it’s maybe a different decision but we haven’t got that. Disappointed to lose him for a game now because he’s been fantastic.”