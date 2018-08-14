'He controlled everything' - Paul Scholes picks his Man United dream team and two Irishmen make the cut

Paul Scholes has picked his all-time Manchester United dream team from his illustrious list of former team-mates and two Cork men make his list.

United legend Scholes named Denis Irwin as his left back in a star-studded team that would have struck fear into the hearts of any opponents, with Roy Keane picked as his captain as he lavish praise of the former Ireland skipper.

"It can only be Roy, the leader of the team," Scholes declared on MUTV, as he picked his central midfielder.

"He was the manager on the football pitch. You just knew you had to perform when he was playing. He would get everything out of you, every last ounce. He was a great tackler, great player, great passer and he probably doesn't get enough credit for that.

"He was a massive figure in the team, not just on the pitch but off it as well. He controlled everything. If you were on your phone in the dressing room, he would tell you. He was the one you looked up to to get you through a game. He was a top quality player that everyone looked up to."

Scholes was also gushing with praise for Irwin, who he suggested the Ireland full-back was not given the credit he deserved during his career.

"He was a special player," added Scholes. "Great free-kicks, great penalty taker and he let his football do the talking. A quiet lad off the pitch, but brought great quality to the team."

Paul Scholes' Manchester United XI

Peter Schmeichel; Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Jaap Stam, Denis Irwin; David Beckham, Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs; Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Ruud van Nistelrooy

