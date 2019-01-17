'He can be a handful' - Martin O'Neill expresses hope that 'special' Roy Keane will join him at Nottingham Forest

Roy Keane, who both played for Forest and assisted O'Neill with the Republic of Ireland, has been linked with a possible return to the club as well.

O'Neill said: "I would dearly like him to join us. Since this has happened very quickly he has a number of things to sort out himself. There's a spot open for him and I hope it happens. It may not, as he has a few things to sort out himself both personally and professionally.

"He was a great asset to me at Republic of Ireland and we had some really great days.

"He can be a handful. He was a special player, a fantastic footballer who drove Manchester United on for 10 years and you don't win those things just sitting around."

O'Neill is honoured to be returning the club with which he enjoyed so much success with during ten years at the City ground as a player, winning two European Cups.

O'Neill said: "It has probably not sunk in yet as things have happened very quickly. It goes without saying that it's a privilege and an honour to be manager of this club. I had 10 years here as a player, and the last five were pretty exceptional.

"It's a long time since the club has been in the big league and I am going to see if I can rectify that. It's the only reason to be here. The club has slipped a bit in recent times but hopefully we can rectify that.

"I have to get to know the players in ultra quick time, but that's okay. This is it, this is what I am meant to do. I'm here for 18 months and if I can't get them up then I will hand it over to someone else."

