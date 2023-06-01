‘He always did what was right for United' – Roy Keane has a swipe at Alex Ferguson for missing derby clash

Roy Keane doesn't pass up a chance to have a go at his former boss at Manchester United, the legendary Alex Ferguson, with one of his former assistants, Steve McClaren, also in the firing line of the uncompromising pundit.

Keane’s relationship with Ferguson famously broke down and United’s announcement that the Corkman had left Old Trafford with immediate effect back in November 2005 sent shock waves through football as it ended his 12-and-a-half-year spell at the club.

That departure came less than three weeks after he had heavily criticised some of his team-mates in an interview on MUTV, which had been deemed not-fit-for broadcast by the club, but followed several turbulent months at Old Trafford, which had seen him at loggerheads with Ferguson.

The bitterness still seems to linger with Keane as the former Ireland international had a sly dig at the Scot in the latest edition of Sky Sports' Overlap podcast, which looks towards Saturday's derby FA Cup final between United and Manchester City.

United legends Keane and Gary Neville went head to head against Micah Richards and Jill Scott in a Manchester derby quiz ahead of Saturday's decider.

Looking back on previous Manchester derby clashes, Keane and Gary Neville are asked to recall a game from the mid nineties, the first derby they appeared in together.

As both Sky Sports pundits debate the game's score from the 1995/96 season, Keane and Neville can clearly remember that the legendary Premier League side's manager was not present for one of the derbies in that period and Neville mistakenly attributes it to this game.

The match that Ferguson missed, though, was the Premier League tie at Maine Road in 2000.

When asked why Ferguson wasn't present, he responds sarcastically that it was bacause of "his son's wedding, obviously".

Keane then pointedly says that Ferguson "always done what was right for United, obviously, but he went to his son's wedding", sparking laughter among his colleagues.

As they consider whether this was the game Ferguson was absent from, Keane has a swipe at the abilities of ex-Manchester United assistant and former England manager McClaren, who was in charge due to Ferguson's absence from the derby clash in 2000.

Keane sarcastically says: "Steve took it. He definitely took it. Well, Steve was there, we took it .... Steve was assistant to us that day."

The first Manchester Derby the pair started together in was actually in 1995, also a 1-0 victory for United, won by a Paul Scholes goal.

McLaren is currently back at United as part of Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff.

Ferguson missed just three United games during his 27-year tenure at United, one for his brother’s wife’s funeral, the second for his son’s wedding and the third when he travelled to watch young Atletico Madrid goalkeeper David De Gea who he wanted to sign.