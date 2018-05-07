Hazard setting sights on top-four finish

The Blues’ chances of a top-four finish looked bleak only last month after a home defeat by Tottenham left them eight points adrift with seven matches to play.

But Sunday’s 1-0 win over Liverpool left them trailing fourth-placed Spurs by just two points, and three behind the Reds with a game in hand on Jurgen Klopp’s men. The top four race is 🔛#PL pic.twitter.com/HxU5YNYZM7 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 6, 2018 Tottenham need wins over Newcastle and Leicester to guarantee their spot among Europe’s elite next season while Champions League finalists Liverpool have one match left at home to Brighton.

But should either side slip up Hazard says Chelsea, who face a visit from Huddersfield before a final-day trip to Newcastle, are ready to pounce. “It is not in our hands,” the Belgian midfielder told Chelsea TV.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard “It does not only depend on us but we will play, we will hopefully win, and then we will see the results of Tottenham and Liverpool and we will give everything. “Beating Liverpool was a massive result. Now the target is just to win and be in the top four at the end of the season, and if we play like this the last three games, we can have something special at the end of the season.

"Let's hope for something big. We all work together and when we play this kind of game, it is a good feeling after the game."

Olivier Giroud’s first-half header was enough to beat a Liverpool side who looked lethargic after their midweek Champions League exertions.

Liverpool needed a win at home to Middlesbrough to secure their top-four spot last season and defender Dejan Lovren admitted: “It’s a similar situation.”

He told the club website: “We know what we can expect. Lovren: We did it last season, we can do it again - https://t.co/chMI6Bv4Xs pic.twitter.com/kzwgybEhQD — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 7, 2018 “It will definitely be tough. Brighton showed in their previous game against Manchester United that they can win against big teams. But I’m confident we can do it.”

