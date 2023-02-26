| 4.5°C Dublin

Has Liverpool’s love affair with Jurgen Klopp turned sour?

Eamonn Sweeney

Competing with Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp is at a big disadvantage in terms of resources. Photo by Michael Regan / Getty Expand

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool were great fun but they weren’t a great team. Not by the very highest standards. Theirs is a story of huge potential largely unfulfilled.

The era whose death knell was surely rung by five Real Madrid goals last Tuesday night was a silver rather than a golden age. In the competitions that really mattered, Liverpool ended up with one Champions League and one Premier League title. It could have been three and three. But it wasn’t.

