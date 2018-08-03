Hart could solve Burnley’s goalkeeping heartache

The Clarets are keen to sign Hart, who will again not be part of Pep Guardiola’s plans at Manchester City.

Sean Dyche has yet to make any signings so far this summer, but has goalkeeping issues after his number one Nick Pope had shoulder surgery this week while Tom Heaton is coming back from a calf injury.

Hart, 31, has not played for City since August 2016 and has spent the last two seasons on loan at Torino and West Ham.

He struggled to reach the heights with the Hammers, though, and lost his place in the England squad for the World Cup, with Pope chosen in his place.

The deal, which is set to be a permanent one, could be completed over the weekend.

