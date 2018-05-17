Harry Winks signs new long-term Tottenham deal

Spurs on Thursday announced the 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal which keeps him at the club until 2023.

Winks has made 25 appearances this season but only three since the turn of the year, all in the FA Cup. ✍️ We are delighted to announce that @HarryWinks has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2023.



🙌 #OneOfOurOwn 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BT1YsYJVIV — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 17, 2018 An ankle injury hampered him during the second half of the campaign, costing him a chance of a place in England’s World Cup squad.

Winks is due to undergo surgery on the problem this summer and the club say they expect him to be back in time for pre-season training. Centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers, 20, has also committed his future to Spurs by agreeing a new contract until 2021.

The USA international spent last season on loan in the Sky Bet Championship with Sheffield United and Ipswich. After a season away, @cameroncv2 is back and raring to go.



📰 Read our full interview with the defender after he signed a new contract - https://t.co/ZKNcqX9jYn #COYS pic.twitter.com/BH673QLwGt — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 17, 2018 “I’m delighted to sign a new contract,” Carter-Vickers told the club website.

“I’ve worked hard out on loan this season, trying to get as many minutes and games as I could. I feel like I’ve improved as a player and it’s definitely benefited me. “Now I’m looking to kick on. The next step for me is to come back for pre-season, get my head down, work hard and try to impress the manager and as many people as I can.”

