Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks still hopes to play again this season after undergoing groin surgery.

Harry Winks determined to be fit before the end of the season

Spurs announced Winks was recovering after having his operation on Monday, but the 23-year-old England international later claimed on his social media accounts that he had not written this season off.

Winks will miss the first leg of Tottenham’s Champions League semi-final against Ajax on Tuesday night and is highly unlikely to be fit for the return leg in Amsterdam on May 8.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’m absolutely gutted that I’ve needed to have surgery at such a vital point in our season.

“We’ve tried everything to avoid this action but I’m very hopeful that this is not the end of the season for me yet in what has been a great year for the team and me personally. I will be doing everything in my power to get back as quickly as possible. ”

Winks, a regular under Mauricio Pochettino this season, has not appeared for Spurs since sustaining the injury in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg win against Manchester City earlier this month.

A statement released by the club earlier on Monday read: “Harry Winks has today undergone groin surgery. The England midfielder will be monitored by our medical staff as he continues his recovery before commencing rehabilitation.”

📰 @HarryWinks has today undergone groin surgery.



The @England midfielder will be monitored by our medical staff as he continues his recovery before commencing rehabilitation.#COYS pic.twitter.com/oaJtqvaRc3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 29, 2019

As well as bidding to reach the Champions League final for the first time Pochettino’s side also need three more points from their remaining two Premier League games to guarantee a top-four finish.

Winks has made 40 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season and has won two senior caps for England after making his debut against Spain in October.

Tottenham face Bournemouth away on Saturday and after the return leg against Ajax the following Wednesday, they play Everton at home in their final league match on May 12.

Should Spurs reach the Champions League final, it will be played on June 1 in Madrid.

Winks will also hope to feature in England’s Nations League finals games in June.

Press Association