Harry Wilson set to leave Liverpool for Fulham

Fulham are closing in on a deal for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson.

The Wales international had been attracting interest from Benfica but the Cottagers have jumped to the head of the queue and the PA news agency understands Craven Cottage now looks like his most likely destination.

Wilson is currently still at the club’s training camp in Austria but was withdrawn from the squad for Friday night’s friendly against manager Jurgen Klopp’s former club Mainz so as not to jeopardise any transfer.

Liverpool expect to get around £10million for the 24-year-old former academy graduate, who has made just two first-team appearances for the club – in the FA and Carabao Cups – but has spent much of his time on loan at Hull, Derby, Bournemouth and Cardiff.