Harry Maguire urges Leicester to build on late draw with Manchester United

Leicester defender Harry Maguire insists the Foxes must build on their Manchester United late show against Watford.

Leicester defender Harry Maguire insists the Foxes must build on their Manchester United late show against Watford.

The England centre-back scored a 90th-minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw for the 10-man hosts on Saturday.

Juan Mata's double cancelled out Jamie Vardy's opener but Leicester rescued a point despite Daniel Amartey's second-half dismissal. And Maguire says Claude Puel's side cannot let their spirit dip at out-of-form Watford, who have lost their last four games.

"United are a massive club with a great team and we need to try and take the character into the next game against Watford," he told LCFC TV. "We've got a great bunch here and everybody is going to fight to the death. We had to keep it at 2-1 for as long as we could, the manager kept saying we'd get one more chance.

"Thankfully it fell to me and thankfully I put it in the corner. That's the first last-minute goal in my career, so it's a special moment for myself, especially against such a prestigious club. "Obviously the circumstances make it a bit more enjoyable. We felt like it was a good performance, we were disappointed to go 2-1 behind.

"I had a good chance in the first half, but I learnt from it and thankfully with the last kick I took it first-time rather than trying to bring it down and it went in the back of the net." Amartey is now suspended for the trip to Vicarage Road after collecting two yellow cards in 16 minutes after replacing the injured Danny Simpson, who is a doubt with a hamstring injury.

Press Association