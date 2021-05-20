Harry Maguire set to miss Europa final as Manchester United are linked with summer move for Danny Ings

Manchester United's Harry Maguire on crutches in the stands during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on Tuesday night. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/PA

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is facing Europa League final heartbreak next week.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted the injury to the ligaments in the defender’s left ankle “doesn’t look great”.

Maguire, 28, has been using crutches since sustaining the injury on May 9 at Aston Villa. He will miss the final league game at Wolves on Sunday and must show improvement by the time United hold their final training session in Gdansk ahead of facing Villarreal next Wednesday.

“We’re working on Harry, but it doesn’t look great,” said Solskjaer.

The manager is hopeful that Scott McTominay and Fred will recover after picking up problems in the draw against Fulham this week.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed United co-chairman Joel Glazer will be grilled by supporters at a fans’ forum scheduled for June 4.

The American vowed to give fans more of a say in the running of the club after his failed attempt to take United into the breakaway European Super League led to angry protests outside Old Trafford.

“I am looking forward to hearing the fans’ views and be part of a constructive discussion,” Glazer said. “I believe that this can open a new era of positive dialogue and co-operation between the club and the fans.”

United’s transfer plans are bound to be one of the topics Glazer will be quizzed on and it is understood the club are looking at Southampton striker Danny Ings as a target during the summer transfer window.

