Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court and is released from custody

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to an alleged altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos and has been released from custody.

Last weekend’s semi-final loss to Sevilla meant the 27-year-old was on holiday in Greece with friends and family rather than preparing to lead Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side into Friday’s Europa League final.

Maguire was arrested in the early hours of Friday along with two other Britons following an alleged incident in Mykonos and appeared in court on the neighbouring island of Syros on Saturday morning.

The England international declined to answer questions as he left the hearing and the PA news agency understands he will now leave Greece after the case was adjourned for three days.

It is understood Maguire is facing misdemeanour charges and does not have to attend Tuesday’s hearing.

In a statement, United said: “Following the appearance in court today we note the adjournment of the case to allow the legal team to consider the case file.

“Harry has pleaded not guilty to the charges. It would be inappropriate for the player or club to comment further while the legal process takes its course.”

The Old Trafford club said on Friday morning that Maguire, the world’s most expensive defender, was “fully co-operating with the Greek authorities” following the incident in Mykonos.

The Hellenic Police allege one of their officers was hit as he tried to break up a disturbance and that the three men later resisted arrest by “pushing and beating three officers”.

Harry Maguire made his way to a waiting vehicle as he was questioned by reporters outside court (Michalis Varaklas/AP)

A statement from the Hellenic Police’s South Aegean region press office said on Friday: “Three foreigners, aged 27, 28 and 29, were arrested today (August 21, 2020) in Mykonos by police officers of the Mykonos police department.

“Patrolling police officers in the area of Mykonos intervened and normalised a dispute between citizens, however, three foreigners involved in the incident turned against them, insulting and hitting a police officer with fists.

“The three foreigners were taken to the Mykonos Police Station, where upon their arrival they strongly resisted, pushing and beating three police officers.

“One of the detainees then tried to offer money so that the trial against them would not be completed. The arrested (men) were taken to the Syros Prosecutor’s Office.”

Harry Maguire was captaining Manchester United in the Europa League last Sunday (Ina Fassbender/AP)

Maguire played for Sheffield United, Hull, Wigan and Leicester before joining Manchester United in a record-breaking £80million deal last summer.

The 27-year-old made more appearances than anyone else during his maiden season at Old Trafford, where he was named captain midway through the campaign following Ashley Young’s departure.

Maguire, who has a contract with United until at least 2025, was one of the stars of England’s run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia and has made 26 appearances for Gareth Southgate’s men.

Southgate will name his next squad on Tuesday for next month’s Nations League fixtures against Iceland and Denmark.

