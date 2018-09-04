Harry Maguire makes his first public comments on post-World Cup interest from Manchester United

Harry Maguire has insisted he is happy to still be a Leicester City player, after confirming he was the subject of transfer interest in the summer transfer window.

Harry Maguire has insisted he is happy to still be a Leicester City player, after confirming he was the subject of transfer interest in the summer transfer window.

Maguire made a big impression with England at the World Cup finals, with Manchester United among the clubs who made lucrative offers to sign the defender in deal that could have been worth as much as £75m.

Yet he has remained at Leicester and has stressed that he is content to play for the club that gave him a chance in the Premier League after his move from Hull in the summer of 2017.

"Obviously going into a World Cup - if we were successful, as we were - there were always going to be players who came under interest. That is part and parcel of the game," said Maguire.

"I spoke with Leicester after a bit of interest from clubs, and they reiterated that I wasn't for sale and I respected that decision.

"They gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League, when I had just been relegated with Hull. They gave me that opportunity and it is a club I am really enjoying my time at. I am playing week-in and week-out, which is important to me.

"They have given me the platform to play at the World Cup, so I feel I owe them and I respect that decision. Now I am looking forward to the season."

Maguire scored Leicester's last minute winner to beat Southampton last month and is expected to start for England in their UEFA Nations Cup game against Spain on Saturday.

Online Editors