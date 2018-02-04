Harry Kane’s Premier League century

Harry Kane has become the 27th player to reach 100 Premier League goals after his late penalty in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Kane had one spot-kick, controversially awarded after he went over Loris Karius’ challenge, saved by the German keeper but tucked away a second in stoppage time to salvage a point and reach three figures.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a statistical look at the England striker’s century. 141 – games taken for Kane to reach 100 goals – the second-fastest ever, behind former England striker Alan Shearer.

Fastest players to 100 Premier League goals 97 – Teddy Sheringham previously held Tottenham’s Premier League goalscoring record. His goals came in 236 games, with Robbie Keane and Jermain Defoe scoring 91 apiece for Spurs in 238 and 276 respectively. 20 – Kane has passed 20 Premier League goals for the fourth consecutive Premier League season, a feat only previously achieved by Shearer, between 1993 and 1997, and Thierry Henry for five seasons between 2001 and 2006.

39 – he broke Shearer’s record for Premier League goals in a calendar year with his tally in 2017. Shearer scored 36 in 1995. ICYMI: Harry Kane broke @alanshearer's @premierleague calendar year goalscoring record by claiming his 37th goal of 2017 during the game against Southampton today.



Here's his three goals from the 5-2 win:#THFC #Spurs pic.twitter.com/dSMujthmAG — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) December 26, 2017 25 – Kane has scored against 25 different Premier League opponents, including every current top-flight team aside from this season’s newcomers Brighton – he added Huddersfield to his list with a brace in September.

9 – Leicester are his favourite Premier League opponents, with nine goals in six games. 52 – number of Kane’s goals scored away compared to 48 at home. Ryan Giggs is the only other Premier League centurion to score more goals away than at home (59 out of 109).

0 – Premier League goals in the month of August in Kane’s career to date.

