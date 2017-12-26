Harry Kane's Premier League 2017 in numbers

Harry Kane has set a new record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year.

The Tottenham striker matched Alan Shearer's previous record of 36 with his hat-trick in Saturday's 3-0 win over Burnley, and on Boxing Day he went one better by heading home against Southampton.

His 37th goal of the year gave Spurs a 1-0 lead over Saints at Wembley. Here, Press Association Sport takes a statistical look at Kane's historic 2017.

:: Kane has scored 37 goals in 36 league appearances. Shearer played 42 in 1995 when he set the record. :: The Spurs man scored 21 goals in the 2017 portion of last season and has 16 this term - ominously for the rest of the Premier League, that is twice as many as his eight by the turn of the year last season.

:: Kane's hat-trick against Burnley was his fifth of the year. He struck three times in games against West Brom, Stoke and Hull last season and four against Leicester in May. :: He has scored 18 times in home games and 19 away.

:: May was his highest-scoring month with eight goals - one in victory over Manchester United before a barnstorming finish to last season with seven in two games as Spurs beat Leicester 6-1 and Hull 7-1. Most Premier League goals in a calendar year

1 Harry Kane, 37, Tottenham, 2017

2 Alan Shearer, 36, Blackburn, 1995

3 Robin van Persie, 35, Arsenal, 2011 4 Thierry Henry, 34, Arsenal, 2004 5= Ruud van Nistelrooy, 30, Manchester United, 2003

5= Les Ferdinand, 30, QPR/Newcastle, 1995

5= Alan Shearer, 30, Blackburn, 1994

