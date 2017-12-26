Harry Kane's Premier League 2017 in numbers
Harry Kane has set a new record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year.
The Tottenham striker matched Alan Shearer's previous record of 36 with his hat-trick in Saturday's 3-0 win over Burnley, and on Boxing Day he went one better by heading home against Southampton.
His 37th goal of the year gave Spurs a 1-0 lead over Saints at Wembley.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a statistical look at Kane's historic 2017.
:: Kane has scored 37 goals in 36 league appearances. Shearer played 42 in 1995 when he set the record.
:: The Spurs man scored 21 goals in the 2017 portion of last season and has 16 this term - ominously for the rest of the Premier League, that is twice as many as his eight by the turn of the year last season.
:: Kane's hat-trick against Burnley was his fifth of the year. He struck three times in games against West Brom, Stoke and Hull last season and four against Leicester in May.
:: He has scored 18 times in home games and 19 away.
:: May was his highest-scoring month with eight goals - one in victory over Manchester United before a barnstorming finish to last season with seven in two games as Spurs beat Leicester 6-1 and Hull 7-1.
Most Premier League goals in a calendar year
1 Harry Kane, 37, Tottenham, 2017
2 Alan Shearer, 36, Blackburn, 1995
3 Robin van Persie, 35, Arsenal, 2011
4 Thierry Henry, 34, Arsenal, 2004
5= Ruud van Nistelrooy, 30, Manchester United, 2003
5= Les Ferdinand, 30, QPR/Newcastle, 1995
5= Alan Shearer, 30, Blackburn, 1994
Press Association