Harry Kane’s most memorable Tottenham goals

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look back at five of his most memorable goals for Spurs.

Europa treble for Kane the keeper Harry Kane scored his first senior hat-trick in a Europa League tie – but finished up in goal (Nigel French/Empics) Kane was still viewed as a raw talent when he netted his first senior hat-trick in a 5-1 Europa League win over Asteras Tripolis at White Hart Lane in October 2014. The striker finished the match in goal after Hugo Lloris’ late sending off. Kane, then sporting the number 18 shirt, opened the scoring after 13 minutes with a fine 25-yard effort which flew into the bottom corner, going in off the post. January hangover for the Blues Kane netted a fine strike as Spurs saw off Chelsea 5-3 (Adam Davy/PA) Later that season on New Year’s Day, Spurs romped to a 5-3 win over Chelsea as Kane made his mark in the Premier League. Kane produced another fine finish with his equaliser at 1-1. The forward collected the ball from the left before powering across the edge of the penalty area, holding off Blues midfielder Oscar and then crashing a low, angled drive back into the bottom corner.

Gunners nodded into touch Kane’s late header sank Arsenal at White Hart Lane (John Walton/PA) Kane maintained his fine form through 2015 with a double to help win the north London derby at White Hart Lane on February 7. Having grabbed a brace in the last match at West Brom, the forward was on song again to silence the Gunners as Spurs leapfrogged them in the Premier League table. With the match heading into the final four minutes and seeming set to end in a 1-1 draw, Nabil Bentaleb clipped a wonderful diagonal ball to Kane, who impressively directed his header into the far corner to the delight of the home fans and no doubt onlooking England manager Roy Hodgson. Kane rocks derby rivals again Kane netted a fine strike as Spurs rallied following a red card for Arsenal’s Francis Coquelin (John Walton/PA) While it was not a late winner as 10-man Arsenal, also in the title mix, came from behind to take a point at White Hart Lane on March 5 2016, Kane – in a protective mask – scored one of his finest club goals. After Francis Coquelin’s red card, Toby Alderweireld had equalised on the hour, then just a couple of minutes later Kane latched onto a backheel from Dele Alli out near the corner flag. He promptly cut inside to curl the ball up over David Ospina and into the top corner from an acute angle as the home fans erupted before Alexis Sanchez earned Arsenal a share of the points.

Terriers tamed Premier League new boys Huddersfield were another side to feel the force of Kane’s fine finishes (Nigel French/PA) After bagging a hat-trick in the Champions League, Kane continued his hot streak with a double at Premier League new boys Huddersfield on September 30 2017. With Spurs already 2-0 up inside the opening 16 minutes, Kane collected a throw from Kieran Trippier on the right before holding off his marker and spinning past two defenders to drill a 20-yard left-foot effort into the far corner.

Press Association