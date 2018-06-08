Harry Kane signs new six-year contract to keep him at Tottenham until 2024

England captain Harry Kane has committed his future to Tottenham by signing a new six-year contract.

The 24-year-old striker's agreement sees him extend his stay with Spurs until 2024 and follows manager Mauricio Pochettino extending his own deal until 2023.

Kane's commitment comes as a welcome boost for Spurs, who made the announcement with footage of their new stadium. Tottenham are due to return to a redeveloped White Hart Lane next season, after a season as tenants at Wembley.

Tottenham said on Twitter: "We are delighted to announce that @HKane has signed a new six-year contract with the Club, which runs until 2024." Kane scored 30 goals in the recently completed Premier League season, when Spurs finished third, and finished with a total of 41 goals in all competitions. He has passed 20 goals in each of the last four seasons.

Kane has previously been linked with moves to Manchester United and Real Madrid, but the latest agreement shows he sees his immediate future at Spurs. Pochettino has also been linked with Real, with his five-year deal signed a week before Zinedine Zidane announced his departure from the Bernabeu.

Born in Walthamstow, north London, Kane is a product of Spurs' academy. He made his debut in an August 2011 Europa League tie with Hearts and has had loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester.

He is now Tottenham's leading scorer in the Premier League era, surpassing Teddy Sheringham's club record of 97.

He netted 56 goals for Spurs and England in the 2017 calendar year.

That saw Kane break Alan Shearer's calendar year record for Premier League goals, with 39, including back-to-back hat-tricks against Burnley and Southampton at the end of the year. He has scored a total of 108 goals in 153 Premier League appearances. Kane was last month named England captain for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

He made his England debut in March 2015 against Lithuania and has scored 13 goals in 24 England appearances.

All five of Kane's appearances as captain have come under Gareth Southgate.

