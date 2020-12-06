Harry Kane sets derby record while Liverpool rout Wolves

Harry Kane became the highest scorer in the history of north London derbies as Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-0 to return to the top of the Premier League.

Kane fired the second goal which took his all-time tally in the fixture to 11, moving him clear of both Emmanuel Adebayor and double-winner Bobby Smith on 10.

Son Heung-min had fired Spurs in front in the 13th minute, enthralling 2,000 returning fans with a brilliant curling strike from 25 yards.

Expand Close Spurs players applaud their fans after a 2-0 win over Arsenal (Catherine Ivill/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Spurs players applaud their fans after a 2-0 win over Arsenal (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Kane added his record-breaking effort on the stroke of half-time when he knocked the ball past Bernd Leno from close range.

It continued Arsenal’s worst start to a campaign since the 1981-82 season as they slipped to a fourth defeat in six games.

Liverpool bounced back from the frustration of their draw at Brighton with an emphatic 4-0 win over Wolves at Anfield.

Expand Close Mo Salah set Liverpool on their way to victory (Peter Powell/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mo Salah set Liverpool on their way to victory (Peter Powell/PA)

An error by former Reds defender Conor Coady let in Mo Salah to open the scoring for Jurgen Klopp’s side after 24 minutes.

Liverpool’s returning fans had to wait for their side to effectively make the game safe, with Georginio Wijnaldum firing a 20-yard effort past Rui Patricio just before the hour mark.

Joel Matip’s 67th-minute header increased the home side’s advantage and Nestor Semedo turned a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross into his own net 11 minutes later to complete Liverpool’s impressive win.

Expand Close Wilfried Zaha scored twice as Crystal Palace thumped West Brom (Alex Livesey/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wilfried Zaha scored twice as Crystal Palace thumped West Brom (Alex Livesey/PA)

Wilfried Zaha grabbed a brace on his return from coronavirus as Crystal Palace demolished 10-man West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Christian Benteke also netted twice after Darnell Furlong’s own goal had put the visitors in front, as Palace scored five away in the Premier League for the first time.

Conor Gallagher had levelled in the first half before Matheus Pereira’s controversial 34th-minute red card allowed the Eagles to take control.

Pereira was dismissed for kicking out at Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt after referee Paul Tierney reviewed the incident on VAR.

Expand Close Jamie Vardy sunk Sheffield United at Bramall Lane (Jason Cairnduff/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jamie Vardy sunk Sheffield United at Bramall Lane (Jason Cairnduff/PA)

Jamie Vardy grabbed a last-minute winner for Leicester against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane to give the Foxes their first win in five games.

Oli McBurnie had immediately equalised Ayoze Perez’s first-half strike and the Blades had looked set to claim only their second point of the season.

But Sheffield Wednesday fan Vardy was not done and after being sent through one-on-one with keeper Aaron Ramsdale in injury time, he coolly slotted the winner.

PA Media