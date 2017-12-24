Harry Kane set to start for Spurs as he chases new record

With less than 72 hours between matches, the Spurs boss could be tempted to utilise his squad, although one player certain to start is Harry Kane as he chases the one goal he needs to set a new Premier League era scoring record for a single year.

Southampton will be without forward Charlie Austin.

Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Victor Wanyama (knee) both remain sidelined.

The 28-year-old, has been banned for three games by the Football Association for kicking Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Ryan Bertrand (hamstring) and Cedric Soares (ankle) are both doubts for Mauricio Pellegrino's side.