Harry Kane ranks win over Manchester United in top five under Pochettino

Harry Kane ranks Tottenham’s blistering win over Manchester United among the club’s top five performances under Mauricio Pochettino.

And the striker believes new signing Lucas Moura can give Spurs another boost ahead of what could prove to be a crucial period in their season.

Liverpool are next up at Anfield on Sunday before two home games – an FA Cup replay against Newport and a north London derby against Arsenal. Tottenham then travel to Turin to take on Juventus in the Champions League. Their tricky run got off to the perfect start as United were beaten 2-0 at Wembley, Christian Eriksen scoring within 11 seconds and Phil Jones turning in Kieran Trippier’s cross for an own-goal.

Fast start and then we didn't let up at all. Great performance. 💪 #COYS pic.twitter.com/40IjQ2d9yX — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 31, 2018 Asked where he rated their display since Pochetttino’s arrival in 2014, Kane said. “Definitely up there. I’d say top five probably. Throughout the game, they never really looked like threatening us.” United handed a Premier League debut to Alexis Sanchez but it was Tottenham’s new signing Moura, paraded on the pitch at half-time, who received the warmest welcome of the night.

Moura joined from Paris St Germain for an initial fee of £25million on Tuesday and the Brazilian forward could play against Liverpool this weekend. “It’s great, we just met him in the changing room,” Kane said on Tuesday night.

Introducing @LucasMoura7 at Wembley! 🙌#BemVindoLucas pic.twitter.com/ilBfdSVCMX — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2018 “It’s a great addition to the squad. It’s more competition for places, keeping everyone on their toes. “We know what he can bring. He’s done amazing stuff for PSG so we’re excited to get to know him and see what can happen.”

Tottenham stay fifth but have reduced the gap behind Chelsea and Manchester United to two and five points respectively.

Kane scored twice as Spurs hammered Liverpool 4-1 back in October and he wants the momentum from beating United maintained.

All comps - Mourinho: W29% D29% L41% — Tom Allnutt (@tomallnuttPA) January 30, 2018 “We can take confidence from today and this is the performance we need to play against the big teams home and away. We played well against Liverpool at home obviously so we have to go there full of confidence.” United, meanwhile, have a kinder schedule coming up, with Huddersfield the visitors to Old Trafford on Saturday before a trip to Newcastle next week.

“Obviously we’re disappointed to concede a goal so early on,” United defender Ashley Young told MUTV.

“It wasn’t meant to be – there is a lot of disappointment in that dressing room but we have got another tough game this weekend.”

