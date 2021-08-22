| 19.6°C Dublin

Harry Kane named on the bench for Tottenham’s Premier League visit to Wolves

The England captain was not involved in Spurs’ first two games of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur&rsquo;s Harry Kane (centre) sits on the bench (David Davies/PA) Expand

By Jonathan Veal, PA

Harry Kane was named on the bench for Tottenham’s Premier League clash at Wolves.

The England captain was not involved in Spurs’ first two games of the season as he lacked fitness following his late return to pre-season training.

Kane, who is chasing a move to Manchester City, missed the league opener against City last Sunday and also did not travel to Portugal for the Europa Conference League play-off first leg tie with Pacos de Ferreira.

But he was named among the substitutes as Nuno Espirito Santo opted for an unchanged side from the one that beat City.

Kane had the ignominy of being jeered off the team coach when it arrived 90 minutes before kick-off, though it was mainly by Wolves fans revelling in the situation.

