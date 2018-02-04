Harry Kane makes the most of his second chance as Liverpool and Tottenham draw

Harry Kane’s 100th Premier League goal rescued a point for Tottenham in a 2-2 draw at Liverpool with an added-time penalty after the striker had missed from the spot moments earlier.

In a dramatic finish the Premier League’s top scorer took his tally to 22 with virtually the last kick of the game after the visitors’ second controversially-awarded penalty in the final 10 minutes.

After Kane’s missed effort Liverpool thought they had snatched victory when Mohamed Salah scored an individually brilliant goal – his second of the game – with the clock well past 90 minutes only for Spurs’ England international to take his second chance. In an enthralling game substitute Victor Wanyama had sparked the turnaround with a ferocious drive seconds after coming on.

It left the race for the top four exactly where it was with third-placed Liverpool two points ahead of their rivals, in fifth. Salah became the fastest Liverpool player to 20 Premier League goals with his third-minute opener in only his 25th appearance but Kane stays one ahead thanks to the late drama.

It owed plenty to Eric Dier’s miscontrol which diverted the ball back between his two centre-backs where Salah was waiting to pounce, charging into the area to easily beat Hugo Lloris one-on-one. It was his 27th of the season and in doing so became the third-fastest in the club’s history to score 20 top-flight goals.

The intensity with which they harried their opponents produced other chances with James Milner seeing a shot deflected wide by Davinson Sanchez, Roberto Firmino glancing a header wide and Van Dijk nodding into the arms of Lloris. Tottenham offered little with Heung-min Song’s shot blocked by Van Dijk and a low Mousa Dembele strike comfortably saved by Loris Karius.

Van Dijk was largely imperious on his return- in the first half at least – preventing Kane from having a single touch inside Liverpool’s penalty area before the break.

The balance of play changed in the second half with the visitors on the front foot as Christian Eriksen dropped deeper to try to get more of the ball.

Liverpool goalkeeper Karius had to be alert to block Son as he broke clear on the left with Dele Alli firing wide the rebound but, despite their improvement, Tottenham’s desperation began to show with Kane flagged offside a couple of times and Alli booked for diving in the penalty area in the 69th minute. It was his third caution for simulation since his debut in 2015/16 and no player has received more. The introduction of Wanyama paid immediate dividends as less then two minutes after arriving he smashed home a stunning shot from 25 yards after Karius had punched clear Eriksen’s cross.

With five minutes remaining Dejan Lovren’s swing and a miss put Kane, seemingly a yard offside, clean through and referee Jon Moss ruled he had been brought down by Karius.

After a long discussion with his assistant, Moss stood by his decision but Karius redeemed himself by saving the spot-kick Kane hit straight down the middle. Into added time Salah then somehow managed to weave himself past three defenders to lash a shot into the roof of the net but, when Van Dijk caught Lamela with an attempted clearance, the assistant referee flagged and Kane did not miss second time around.

